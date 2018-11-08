The Gist

Thursday, November 8, 2018

The Gist

Mix and mingle with the fashion industry at Orlando International Fashion Week's EDGE event

Posted By on Thu, Nov 8, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_oifw_edge.jpg
The signature event for Orlando International Fashion Week returns to Tier Nightclub this week. Catch a runway show from several talented designers, then mingle with models and industry pros during the after party. Spring for VIP if you want preferred seating and early entry.

6 p.m. Friday; Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd.; $25-$35; orlandointernationalfashionweek.com.

Orlando International Fashion Week EDGE
Tier Nightclub
20 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Fri., Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m.
$25-$35
Concerts/Events
Map
Tier Nightclub
20 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-317-9129
Dance Club
Map
