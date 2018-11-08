Mix and mingle with the fashion industry at Orlando International Fashion Week's EDGE event

click to enlarge
The signature event for Orlando International Fashion Week returns to Tier Nightclub this week. Catch a runway show from several talented designers, then mingle with models and industry pros during the after party. Spring for VIP if you want preferred seating and early entry.
6 p.m. Friday; Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd.; $25-$35; orlandointernationalfashionweek.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Tier Nightclub
20 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
$25-$35
Concerts/Events