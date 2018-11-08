The Gist

Thursday, November 8, 2018

The Gist

Free Play Florida returns with a bigger venue for decades of hands-on arcade history

Posted By on Thu, Nov 8, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_free_play_florida_adobestock_209052433.jpeg.jpg
Free Play Florida has grown from a niche convention for pinball enthusiasts to one of the premier gaming conventions in the state, with classic arcade and console games added to the mix. Along with the massive arcade set up every year, attendees can check out panels from celebrities and game designers or attend the Saturday night afterparty with performances from Keith Apicary, Moondragon and Nestrogen. But the hidden gem of the convention is the “Pre-War Playground,” a pop-up museum consisting of early-20th century pinball cabinets, often operated purely by the plunger and requiring you to take score on your own. Most of the cabinets on display are playable, which is a pretty impressive feat considering some of them are more than a century old.

4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday | Caribe Royale Resort, 8101 World Center Drive | freeplayflorida.com | $25-$75

