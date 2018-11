All the breweries you'll meet – and taste – at the 2018 Orlando Beer Festival

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks



Barley and Vine Biergarten



Big Storm Brewing Co.



BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse



Black Cauldron Brewing



Blue Point Brewing Co.



Bowman Hill Brewing



Breckenridge Brewery



Brew Hub



Brewers Anonymous



Broken Cauldron Taproom and Brewery



Broken Strings Brewery



Cask & Larder Brewery



Castle Church Brewing Community



Crooked Can Brewing Co.



Dead Lizard Brewing Co.



Design Build Brewing



Deviant Wolfe Brewing



Ellipsis Brewing



Florida Beer Co.



Florida Hops



Guinness Half-Barrel Project



Highland Brewing Co.



Hourglass Brewing



Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.



Karbach Brewing Co.



Kona Brewing Co.



Lagunitas Brewing Co.



M.I.A. Beer Co.



Magic Hat Brewing Co.



Motorworks Brewing



New Belgium Brewing Co.



New Holland Brewing Co.



The Nook



Ocean Sun Brewing



Orange Blossom Brewing Co.



Orange County Brewers



Orlando Brewing



Oviedo Brewing Co.



Rockpit Brewing



Roque Pub



Sailfish Brewing Co.



Sanford Brewing Co.



Shiner Beers



Sideward Brewing Co.



Suncreek Brewery



Tactical Brewing Co.



The Tank Brewing Co.



Toll Road Brewing Co.



Walking Tree Brewery



Will’s Pub



Windermere Brewing Co.



Wop’s Hops Brewing Co.



Wynwood Brewing Co.



Event Details Orlando Beer Festival @ Orlando Festival Park East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive Winter Park Area Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. Price: $40-$75 Events Map

So, you may have heard that Orlando Weekly is throwing its fourth annual Orlando Beer Festival this Saturday? Yeah? We're just a little bit excited about it.This Saturday from 2-5 p.m., rain or shine, sample hundreds of different craft beers from the brewers listed below. As with all beer festivals, rare and popular brews seldom make it to last call. We suggest prompt or even early arrival at Festival Park to make sure you get the really good stuff (as well as finding parking).This event benefits the Central Florida Brewer's Guild.