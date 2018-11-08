Thursday, November 8, 2018
All the breweries you'll meet – and taste – at the 2018 Orlando Beer Festival
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Thu, Nov 8, 2018 at 12:57 PM
So, you may have heard that Orlando Weekly is throwing its fourth annual Orlando Beer Festival
this Saturday? Yeah? We're just a little bit excited
about it.
This Saturday from 2-5 p.m., rain or shine, sample hundreds of different craft beers from the brewers listed below. As with all beer festivals, rare and popular brews seldom make it to last call. We suggest prompt or even early arrival at Festival Park to make sure you get the really good stuff (as well as finding parking).
This event benefits the Central Florida Brewer's Guild.
- Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks
- Barley and Vine Biergarten
- Big Storm Brewing Co.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse�
- Black Cauldron Brewing
- Blue Point Brewing Co.
- Bowman Hill Brewing
- Breckenridge Brewery
- Brew Hub
- Brewers Anonymous
- Broken Cauldron Taproom and Brewery
- Broken Strings Brewery
- Cask & Larder Brewery
- Castle Church Brewing Community
- Crooked Can Brewing Co.
- Dead Lizard Brewing Co.
- Design Build Brewing
- Deviant Wolfe Brewing
- Ellipsis Brewing
- Florida Beer Co.
- �Florida Hops
- Guinness� Half-Barrel Project
- Highland Brewing Co.
- Hourglass Brewing
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.
- Karbach Brewing Co.
- Kona Brewing Co.
- Lagunitas Brewing Co.
- M.I.A. Beer Co.
- Magic Hat Brewing Co.
- Motorworks Brewing
- New Belgium Brewing Co.
- New Holland Brewing Co.�
- The Nook
- Ocean Sun Brewing
- Orange Blossom Brewing Co.
- Orange County Brewers
- Orlando Brewing
- Oviedo Brewing Co.
- Rockpit Brewing
- Roque Pub
- Sailfish Brewing Co.
- Sanford Brewing Co.
- Shiner Beers
- Sideward Brewing Co.
- Suncreek Brewery
- Tactical Brewing Co.
- The Tank Brewing Co.
- Toll Road Brewing Co.
- Walking Tree Brewery
- Will’s Pub
- Windermere Brewing Co.
- Wop’s Hops Brewing Co.
- Wynwood Brewing Co.
@ Orlando Festival Park
East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive
Winter Park Area
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m.
Price:
$40-$75
