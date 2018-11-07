Polk County elects Florida's first openly gay school board member

click to enlarge Screengrab via Facebook.com/sarah.fortney

Sarah Fortney, a 34-year veteran of the classroom, became the state's first openly gay member of a school district last night as she bested Publix manager Scott Jones for the Polk County School Board's District 3 seat.With all precincts reporting, Polk County elections reports that Fortney won 61 percent of the vote, a total of 120,051 ballots. Her opponent, Jones, received 39 percent, a total of 77,451. The seat was vacated by Hazel Sellers, who opted to not seek re-election."I would like to bring to light the struggles in real schools and why are losing people left and right," Fortney told the. "It is not conducive to learning. I can't put one label on (why), but I would say it's been building for quite a few years. The bottom line is the people in the schools that help the kids must feel valued."Fortney will be sworn in Nov. 20.