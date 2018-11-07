Polk County elects Florida's first openly gay school board member

click to enlarge
-
Screengrab via Facebook.com/sarah.fortney
Sarah Fortney, a 34-year veteran of the classroom, became the state's first openly gay member of a school district last night as she bested Publix manager Scott Jones for the Polk County School Board's District 3 seat.
With all precincts reporting, Polk County elections reports that Fortney won 61 percent of the vote, a total of 120,051 ballots. Her opponent, Jones, received 39 percent, a total of 77,451. The seat was vacated by Hazel Sellers, who opted to not seek re-election.
"I would like to bring to light the struggles in real schools and why are losing people left and right," Fortney told the Lakeland Ledger
. "It is not conducive to learning. I can't put one label on (why), but I would say it's been building for quite a few years. The bottom line is the people in the schools that help the kids must feel valued."
Fortney will be sworn in Nov. 20.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.