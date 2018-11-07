Orlando Museum of Art kicks off the holidays with the annual Festival of Trees

click to enlarge
The Orlando Museum of Art’s Christmas wonderland is entering its 32nd year this holiday season; and as the presenting group, the Council of 101, assures us, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” The event features designer Christmas trees, holiday vignettes, a gingerbread village, handmade wreaths and more. Throughout the nine days that the Tannenbaum fest lasts, there will be additional special activities for people of all ages, such as breakfast with Santa and an ugly holiday sweater date night. The event kicks off with a gala and tree lighting.
10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9 | through Nov. 18 | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | omart.org
