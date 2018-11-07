Bloggytown

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Florida race for Agriculture Commissioner could get a manual recount

Posted By on Wed, Nov 7, 2018 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge pjimage_9_.jpg

The razor-thin victory by Republican Rep. Matt Caldwell in the race for Florida's Agriculture Commissioner could be up for a manual recount.

Caldwell leads against Democratic challenger and medical marijuana lobbyist Nikki Fried by a 0.16 percent margin, which equates to 12,521 votes. Out of more than 8 million votes cast, Caldwell received 4,008,205 votes, while Fried garnered 3,995,684 votes, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Division of Elections.

A recount is triggered by state law when the margin is 0.5 percent or less, and the threshold for a manual recount or "hand count" is a 0.25 percent margin or less separating the candidates.

In a statement, Fried's campaign said the race was "too close to call."



"This is the closest race since we've seen here in Florida since Bush v. Gore in 2000 – we're heading into a recount," Fried said in a statement. "We are going to ensure that every vote is counted, in a race this close, everyones' voices must be heard so the will of the people is upheld."

