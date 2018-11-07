Florida race for Agriculture Commissioner could get a manual recount

click to enlarge
The razor-thin victory by Republican Rep. Matt Caldwell in the race for Florida's Agriculture Commissioner could be up for a manual recount.
Caldwell leads against Democratic challenger and medical marijuana lobbyist Nikki Fried by a 0.16 percent margin, which equates to 12,521 votes. Out of more than 8 million votes cast, Caldwell received 4,008,205 votes, while Fried garnered 3,995,684 votes, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Division of Elections
.
A recount is triggered by state law when the margin is 0.5 percent or less, and the threshold for a manual recount or "hand count" is a 0.25 percent margin or less separating the candidates.
In a statement, Fried's campaign said the race was "too close to call."
"This is the closest race since we've seen here in Florida since Bush v. Gore in 2000 – we're heading into a recount," Fried said in a statement. "We are going to ensure that every vote is counted, in a race this close, everyones' voices must be heard so the will of the people is upheld."
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.