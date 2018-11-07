The Heard

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

The Heard

Electric Daisy Carnival turns Tinker Field into a neon EDM wonderland

Posted By on Wed, Nov 7, 2018 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge IVAN MENESES FOR INSOMNIAC
  • Ivan Meneses for Insomniac
Bust out the glitter, the body-paint and the iridescent spandex because the Electric Daisy Carnival is returning to Orlando for its eighth consecutive year. A multimedia explosion of music, art and energy, the full-immersion experience of EDC packs in dedicated ravers, party monsters and casual fans equally. The nonstop two-day affair includes three stages with more than 50 artists and DJs, full-sized carnival rides, and ample space to hula-hoop, headbang, dance and snap selfies to your heart’s content. Featured performers this year include Bassnectar, Alison Wonderland, Martin Garrix, Kaskade and Suzy Solar. Remember to stay hydrated, kids.

1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 9-10 | Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave. | orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com | $109-$329

