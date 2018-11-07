Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Bloggytown

Bill Nelson calls for recount in Florida Senate race against Rick Scott

Posted By on Wed, Nov 7, 2018 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge pjimage_4_.jpg

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is calling for a recount of his race against Republican Gov. Rick Scott hours after Scott declared himself the winner of the Senate seat Tuesday night.

The latest numbers from the Florida Division of Elections show Scott with 4,081,179 votes, or 50.19 percent of the total vote, while Nelson has 4,050,940 votes, or 49.81 percent.

That's a difference of 30,239 votes, a difference of about 0.38 percentage points – and by Florida law, a recount is automatically triggered when the margin is 0.5 percent or less.

"We are proceeding to a recount," Nelson said this morning in a statement.



The Nelson campaign says Scott "prematurely" claimed victory on Election Day. Nelson did not officially concede Tuesday, but a spokesperson did say the results were disappointing and that Nelson would made a statement on Wednesday.

"This race is over," Scott spokesperson Chris Hartline said in a statement. "It's a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career. He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."

The automatic recount involves "running ballots through tabulating machines to determine the accuracy of the vote totals," according to the News Service of Florida. The Nelson campaign says it plans to contact voters whose ballots were not counted because they didn't have an ID or matching address, as well as station observers in all 67 counties to spot any "irregularities, mistakes or unusual partisan activities."

"We expect the supervisors, regardless of their party affiliation, will discharge their constitutional duties," said Marc Elias, an election lawyer with the Nelson campaign.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida has decided to ban greyhound racing Read More

  2. Here are the 2018 Orange County election results for Florida lawmakers, sheriff and more Read More

  3. Anna Eskamani beats Stockton Reeves in Florida House District 47 Read More

  4. Florida voters line up behind 11 out of 12 constitutional amendments Read More

  5. Florida race for Agriculture Commissioner could get a manual recount Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation