Apartment E's Frankie Messina shows the softer side of Prince at the Imperial

Event Details Prince: Soft Exposed and Chilling @ The Imperial at Washburn Imports 1800 N. Orange Ave. Central Orlando, FL When: Thu., Nov. 8, 5:45 p.m. 407-222-413 Price: free Concerts/Events Map

Frankie Messina, local arts advocate and new host of WPRK’s “State of the Scene” broadcast, is a huge Prince fan. His collection of rare records, tapes and memorabilia is definitely bigger than yours. Thursday night, he brings his encyclopedic knowledge of the Artist to bear for a special night focused on the softer side of Minneapolis’ favorite son. Expect a little less “Let’s Go Crazy” and a little more “If I Was Your Girlfriend.” Sure to be an educational experience for those who only recently discovered their fandom.6 p.m. Thursday; The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.; free; apartmente.com