Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Apartment E's Frankie Messina shows the softer side of Prince at the Imperial

Posted By on Wed, Nov 7, 2018 at 6:00 AM

Frankie Messina, local arts advocate and new host of WPRK’s “State of the Scene” broadcast, is a huge Prince fan. His collection of rare records, tapes and memorabilia is definitely bigger than yours. Thursday night, he brings his encyclopedic knowledge of the Artist to bear for a special night focused on the softer side of Minneapolis’ favorite son. Expect a little less “Let’s Go Crazy” and a little more “If I Was Your Girlfriend.” Sure to be an educational experience for those who only recently discovered their fandom.

6 p.m. Thursday; The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.; free; apartmente.com.
