A$AP Ferg headlines UCF's Homecoming Concert Knight at CFE Arena

Rapper, certified fashion icon and jewelry ambassador A$AP Ferg is coming to the University of Central Florida for Homecoming Concert Knight this week. The Harlem artist, known for wildly successful singles like “Plain Jane” and “Shabba,” will be performing along with English singer Ella Mai. The show is free for UCF Knights but all others will have to pay up!
with Ella Mai | 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 | CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | cfearena.com
| $25
