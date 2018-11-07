24 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via UCF School of Performing Arts/Music
-
UCF New Music Ensemble
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Bloody Jug Band, 20 Watt Tombstone, The Maness Brothers, SFG, Johnny Debt
7 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.
Collide Contemporary Music Series: UCF New Music Ensemble
8-9:30 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Friday, Nov. 9
Woodwind Ensembles Concert
7-8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Logan & Yvonne
8-11 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park..
Faculty Recital
7-8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Rock for Food
1-7 pm at The Alley, 114 S. Park Ave., Sanford.
Monday, Nov. 12
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient Trio
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Jazz Chamber Groups Concert
8-9 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
