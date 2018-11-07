24 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image Photo via UCF School of Performing Arts/Music

UCF New Music Ensemble

10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.7 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.8-9:30 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.7-8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.8-11 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park..7-8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.1-7 pm at The Alley, 114 S. Park Ave., Sanford.9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.8-9 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.