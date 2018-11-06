Unwed Sailor bring classic post-rock sounds back to Orlando

click to enlarge Jen Cray

It seemshas been somewhat dominated in recent years by the heavy end of the spectrum with the surge of metal-minded bands likeandBut the return of eminent post-rock bandwas, top to bottom, a call back to bills seen much more in the early 2000s.Orlando openerplay the kind of intricate post-rock that could either soundtrack time-lapse nature photography or weave near-jazz latticework.The signatures of the guitar-and-drums duo are challenging but handled with a technical attack that retains a crystalline touch. It’s an atmospheric and intellectual exercise that’s somewhere betweenWhile Chapters work with a microscopic lens,go full widescreen. Shooting for the sky from the jump, the vehicle for Oklahoma bassist Johnathan Ford (ex-Pedro the Lion) manages enormous mileage and altitude for just a trio.Instead of the skittering workouts of their math-inclined contemporaries, their sonic voyages areUnwed Sailor keep pace with their post-rock peers in balmy sparkle, but they surpass them with a cinematic ability for elegant climax.