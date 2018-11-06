The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

The Heard

Unwed Sailor bring classic post-rock sounds back to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Nov 6, 2018 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Unwed Sailor and Chapters, Will’s Pub, Nov. 5

It seems instrumental rock has been somewhat dominated in recent years by the heavy end of the spectrum with the surge of metal-minded bands like Russian Circles and Pelican. But the return of eminent post-rock band Unwed Sailor was, top to bottom, a call back to bills seen much more in the early 2000s.
click to enlarge Chapters at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Chapters at Will's Pub
Orlando opener Chapters play the kind of intricate post-rock that could either soundtrack time-lapse nature photography or weave near-jazz latticework.
click to enlarge Chapters at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Chapters at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Chapters at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Chapters at Will's Pub
The signatures of the guitar-and-drums duo are challenging but handled with a technical attack that retains a crystalline touch. It’s an atmospheric and intellectual exercise that’s somewhere between math and ballet.
click to enlarge Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub
While Chapters work with a microscopic lens, Unwed Sailor go full widescreen. Shooting for the sky from the jump, the vehicle for Oklahoma bassist Johnathan Ford (ex-Pedro the Lion) manages enormous mileage and altitude for just a trio.
click to enlarge Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub
Instead of the skittering workouts of their math-inclined contemporaries, their sonic voyages are aerodynamic flights of triumph. Unwed Sailor keep pace with their post-rock peers in balmy sparkle, but they surpass them with a cinematic ability for elegant climax.
click to enlarge Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Unwed Sailor at Will's Pub

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's giant aquarium might be getting a giant remodel Read More

  2. Here's how to score free stuff in Orlando on Election Day Read More

  3. 'American Pickers' are coming to Florida and they want to see your junk Read More

  4. More than 400,000 voters have already cast ballots in Orange County Read More

  5. Ron DeSantis pins hopes on GOP turnout Tuesday in Florida governor's race Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation