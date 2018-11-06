Trap artist D3V headlines a pre-EDC party at Peek Downtown

click to enlarge
Get ready for the biggest EDM festival of the year, Electric Daisy Carnival, with this pre-party at Peek Downtown. Trap artist D3V headlines the night, accompanied by Paper Mushrooms, Hallucinate and DJay, and the as-yet-unannounced winner of a DJ mix contest. It all ends mere hours before the gates open for EDC. Sleep is for the old, right?
10 p.m. Thursday; Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.; $7; gorseevents.eventbrite.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Peek Downtown
50 E. Central Blvd. Suite B
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Nov. 8, 10 p.m.
Price:
$7
Concerts/Events