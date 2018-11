Trap artist D3V headlines a pre-EDC party at Peek Downtown

click to enlarge Tessa Paisan

Event Details EDC Pre-Party: D3V, Paper Mushrooms, Hallucinate, DJay @ Peek Downtown 50 E. Central Blvd. Suite B Downtown Orlando, FL When: Thu., Nov. 8, 10 p.m. Price: $7 Concerts/Events Map

Get ready for the biggest EDM festival of the year, Electric Daisy Carnival, with this pre-party at Peek Downtown. Trap artist D3V headlines the night, accompanied by Paper Mushrooms, Hallucinate and DJay, and the as-yet-unannounced winner of a DJ mix contest. It all ends mere hours before the gates open for EDC. Sleep is for the old, right?10 p.m. Thursday; Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.; $7; gorseevents.eventbrite.com