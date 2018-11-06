Stephanie Murphy beats Mike Miller for Florida's US House District 7

click to enlarge

Democratic incumbent Rep. Stephanie Murphy defeated Republican state Rep. Mike Miller, R-Winter Park, in congressional District 7 Tuesday night.Though the numbers are still coming in, the Associated Press has called it in favor of Murphy, who narrowly defeated Miller in an extremely contested race.Murphy, D-Winter Park, a middle-of-the-road liberal, was the first Vietnamese American woman and the second Vietnamese American to serve in Congress.Miller, R-Winter Park, a key member of the Central Florida GOP, recently received an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association. In the past, he's also said he wants to make undocumented immigrants pay for President Donald Trump's border wall.Congressional District 7 covers all of Seminole County and parts of central Orange County.