Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Bloggytown

Stephanie Murphy beats Mike Miller for Florida's US House District 7

Posted By on Tue, Nov 6, 2018 at 7:55 PM

click to enlarge pjimage.jpg
Democratic incumbent Rep. Stephanie Murphy defeated Republican state Rep. Mike Miller, R-Winter Park, in congressional District 7 Tuesday night.

Though the numbers are still coming in, the Associated Press has called it in favor of Murphy, who narrowly defeated Miller in an extremely contested race.

Murphy, D-Winter Park, a middle-of-the-road liberal, was the first Vietnamese American woman and the second Vietnamese American to serve in Congress.

Miller, R-Winter Park, a key member of the Central Florida GOP, recently received an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association. In the past, he's also said he wants to make undocumented immigrants pay for President Donald Trump's border wall.



Congressional District 7 covers all of Seminole County and parts of central Orange County.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's giant aquarium might be getting a giant remodel Read More

  2. Anna Eskamani beats Stockton Reeves in Florida House District 47 Read More

  3. Here are the 2018 Orange County election results for Florida lawmakers, sheriff and more Read More

  4. 'American Pickers' are coming to Florida and they want to see your junk Read More

  5. 1.5 million ex-felons can now vote in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation