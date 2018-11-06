The Gist

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Kyle Kinane delivers needed post-election laughs at the Abbey

Posted By on Tue, Nov 6, 2018 at 1:37 PM

We go to press on this issue too early to know what the results of the midterm elections will be, but if previous elections are any indication, we’re gonna need a laugh. Luckily, Kyle Kinane, easily one of the best – and scandal-free so far, knock on wood – “alternative” comedians, takes the stage at the Abbey for a palate-cleansing. Kinane’s tendency to switch from topic to topic in a way that always feels more conversational than performative is sure to come out in the wake of the election. Local openers Heather Shaw and Marcus Crespo warm up the mic for this special one-off show co-produced by local promoters Norsekorea.

Wednesday, 8 p.m. | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | abbeyorlando.com | $18-$25

