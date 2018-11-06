The Heard

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Buddy Guy announces Orlando show set for spring 2019

Posted By on Tue, Nov 6, 2018 at 2:53 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BUDDY GUY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Buddy Guy/Facebook
Blues titan Buddy Guy has announced a string of headlining North American tour dates set for early 2019 after he disembarks from February's Rock Legends VII cruise. And guess what, there's an Orlando show in March! The legendary guitarist will be touring behind new album The Blues Are Alive And Well.

Buddy Guy headlines the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 9.
