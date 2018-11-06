Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Buddy Guy announces Orlando show set for spring 2019
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 6, 2018 at 2:53 PM
Blues titan Buddy Guy
has announced a string of headlining North American tour dates set for early 2019 after he disembarks from February's Rock Legends VII
cruise. And guess what, there's an Orlando show in March! The legendary guitarist will be touring behind new album The Blues Are Alive And Well.
Buddy Guy headlines the Hard Rock Live
on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 9.
