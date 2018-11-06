Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Tip Jar

Beer, wine, cocktails: There's plenty to drink at the 2018 Orlando Beer Festival

Posted By on Tue, Nov 6, 2018 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge Kirt Earhart with his wife, business partner and muse, Maxine - PHOTO VIA MAXINE'S ON SHINE/FACEBOOK
  • photo via Maxine's on Shine/Facebook
  • Kirt Earhart with his wife, business partner and muse, Maxine

Are you undecided on attending Orlando Beer Festival because secretly, you're more of a grape-lover than a hops-head? Have no fear; this year's OBF offers a wine tasting, a Wine 101 class, and a cocktail zone.

Kirt Earhart, owner of Maxine's on Shine, is also known as "The Juice Pimp." At the Maxine's on Shine Wine Tasting Experience, the popular neighborhood restaurateur, who brings decades of wine knowledge and experience, teams up with Southern Wine & Spirits to run a wine sampling experience. Earhart will also be teaching two "Maxine's on Wine 101" classes in the Publix Pairing Pavilion, educating wine newbies on all things oenophiliac, including the proper way to open a bottle, how to swirl and taste wine, and more.

Maxine's on Wine 101 classes in the pavilion will be at 3:10 and 4:30 p.m. Wine tastings will be happening in the Maxine's on Shine Wine Tasting Zone through the duration of OBF.

More of a cocktail lover? You're going to have to spring for the VIP ticket – $75/$80, but not only do you get exclusive access to the Banyan Reserve cocktail zone, the only place at the festival to get a craft cocktail, you'll also  get exclusive access to a covered VIP area with tables and chairs, access to VIP-only restrooms and a swag bag with a commemorative T-shirt.
Event Details Orlando Beer Festival
@ Orlando Festival Park
East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m.
Price: $40-$75
Events
Map

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Orlando Beer Festival @ Orlando Festival Park

    • Sat., Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. $40-$75

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's giant aquarium might be getting a giant remodel Read More

  2. Here's how to score free stuff in Orlando on Election Day Read More

  3. 'American Pickers' are coming to Florida and they want to see your junk Read More

  4. Ron DeSantis pins hopes on GOP turnout Tuesday in Florida governor's race Read More

  5. More than 400,000 voters have already cast ballots in Orange County Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation