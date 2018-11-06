Beer, wine, cocktails: There's plenty to drink at the 2018 Orlando Beer Festival

click to enlarge
photo via Maxine's on Shine/Facebook
Kirt Earhart with his wife, business partner and muse, Maxine
Are you undecided on attending Orlando Beer Festival because secretly, you're more of a grape-lover than a hops-head? Have no fear; this year's OBF offers a wine tasting, a Wine 101 class, and a cocktail zone.
Kirt Earhart, owner of Maxine's on Shine, is also known as "The Juice Pimp." At the Maxine's on Shine Wine Tasting Experience, the popular neighborhood restaurateur, who brings decades of wine knowledge and experience, teams up with Southern Wine & Spirits to run a wine sampling experience. Earhart will also be teaching two "Maxine's on Wine 101" classes in the Publix Pairing Pavilion, educating wine newbies on all things oenophiliac, including the proper way to open a bottle, how to swirl and taste wine, and more.
Maxine's on Wine 101 classes in the pavilion will be at 3:10 and 4:30 p.m. Wine tastings will be happening in the Maxine's on Shine Wine Tasting Zone through the duration of OBF.
More of a cocktail lover? You're going to have to spring for the VIP ticket
$75/$80, but not only do you get exclusive access to the Banyan Reserve cocktail zone, the only place at the festival to get a craft cocktail, you'll also get exclusive access to a covered VIP area with tables and chairs, access to VIP-only restrooms and a swag bag with a commemorative T-shirt.
@ Orlando Festival Park
East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive
Winter Park Area
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m.
Price:
$40-$75
