'American Pickers' are coming to Florida and they want to see your junk

Hoarders, time to celebrate. The History Channel'sis coming to Florida this February, and showrunners are searching for Floridians who have unique collections to be featured on the show.is a documentary series all about "antique picking." Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel across the country searching for the most interesting antiques squirreled away in peoples' garages, attics or massive backyard heaps.Is this you? The showrunners are looking for people with large private collections, especially of items that have been never covered on the show before.If you are interested in participating, emailwith your name, town, state, phone number, where your collection is located and a description of the items with pictures.You can also call them at 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or reach out through their Facebook page @GotAPick.