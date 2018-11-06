The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

The Gist

'American Pickers' are coming to Florida and they want to see your junk

Posted By on Tue, Nov 6, 2018 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CINEFLIX USA
  • Photo via Cineflix USA
Hoarders, time to celebrate. The History Channel's American Pickers is coming to Florida this February, and showrunners are searching for Floridians who have unique collections to be featured on the show.

American Pickers is a documentary series all about "antique picking." Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel across the country searching for the most interesting antiques squirreled away in peoples' garages, attics or massive backyard heaps.

Is this you? The showrunners are looking for people with large private collections, especially of items that have been never covered on the show before.

If you are interested in participating, email americanpickers@cineflix.com with your name, town, state, phone number, where your collection is located and a description of the items with pictures.



You can also call them at 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or reach out through their Facebook page @GotAPick.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's giant aquarium might be getting a giant remodel Read More

  2. Here's how to score free stuff in Orlando on Election Day Read More

  3. Margaritaville Resort Orlando is now hiring Read More

  4. Ron DeSantis pins hopes on GOP turnout Tuesday in Florida governor's race Read More

  5. Here's what to do if you haven't sent in your mail ballot for Florida's general election Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation