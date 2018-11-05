Bloggytown

Monday, November 5, 2018

Rihanna backs Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Amendment 4

Posted By on Mon, Nov 5, 2018 at 9:56 AM

R&B singer, fashion icon and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in the Florida governor's race and is throwing her support behind Amendment 4.

In a Sunday Instagram post, Rihanna said Florida has the "opportunity to make history this election." Gillum, the first African American gubernatorial candidate in the state, is running against Republican nominee Ron DeSantis.

"The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida's first," the artist wrote. "If you're tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That's a platform we MUST support. Let's #bringithome, Florida."

View this post on Instagram

FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on


Rihanna also said she's backing Amendment 4, a ballot proposal that would automatically restore the voting rights of about 1.5 million Floridians convicted of felonies who've completed their sentences, excluding those convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.



"VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society," Rihanna said. "VOTE on November 6th!"

