Monday, November 5, 2018

Margaritaville Resort Orlando is now hiring

Posted By on Mon, Nov 5, 2018 at 1:13 PM

PHOTO VIA MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO
  • Photo via Margaritaville Resort Orlando
If getting paid while others waste away in Margaritaville sounds appealing to you, the new resort in Kissimmee is looking for "parrotheads" to join the opening team.

The new Jimmy Buffett-themed resort, which which is set to open in early 2019, will host a two-day job fair on site at 8011 Fins Up Circle, Kissimmee, Nov. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The resort is looking to hire employees for supervisory and front-line positions such as front desk, housekeeping, servers and more.

The $750 million resort was announced back in November of 2015 and when finished will span over 300 acres. The space, which will open in phases, will include an island-inspired apartment complex with 324 units, 1,000 "Margaritaville-inspired" vacation homes, and a 187-room hotel.



Also featured will be a variety of restaurants and retail shops, a 12-acre water park and a resort-wide water taxi system, similar to the one at Universal Orlando.

