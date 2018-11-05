Joel McHale headlines UCF's Homecoming Comedy Knight this week

click to enlarge
If you’ve missed your daily dose of snarky Kardashian jokes since Joel McHale left the The Soup
, you’ll get an opportunity to revel in the smarminess again – sans E! filter and Kris Jenner’s watchful eye – at the University of Central Florida’s Homecoming Comedy Knight. McHale joins fellow comedians Jaboukie Young-White and JF Harris for pop-culture skewering and reminiscing on what could have been if Republicans had made the smarter choice and elected a bag of flour with Ronald Reagan’s
face drawn on it as their 2016 presidential nominee.
7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 | CFE Arena, UCF, 12777 Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | cfearena.com
| $25
