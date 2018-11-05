Here's what to do if you haven't sent in your mail ballot for Florida's general election

click to enlarge
If you've waited until the last minute to fish out your vote-by-mail ballot from that unopened stack of letters on your kitchen table and are worried it won't be received by Election Day, there are a couple solutions to make sure your vote is counted in Florida's general election.
The first option is to physically deliver your completed ballot to your local Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6. If you mail in your ballot now, and it's received after the 7 p.m. deadline on Nov. 6, it will not count.
The second option for voters who decide to go to the polls instead of doing vote-by-mail is to bring their unreturned mail ballot (whether it has been marked or not) to your assigned polling place and ask to trade it in for an in-person ballot by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6. The Florida Division of Elections
says even if voters comes to the polls without their mail ballots, they should still be able to vote a regular ballot as long as the local Supervisor of Elections office can confirm that it has not received the mail ballot.
Polling sites will not accept completed vote-by-mail ballots on Election Day. You must ask to trade it for an in-person ballot.
If you forgot to sign your mail ballot or you received a notice that the signature on the ballot does not match the signature on file, you have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, to fix the issue. Complete and return the "Vote-by-Mail Ballot Cure" affidavit (available in English
and Spanish
) as well as a copy of your identification.
Acceptable forms of identification include:
- Florida driver's license
- Florida identification card
- U.S. passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military, student, retirement center, neighborhood association or public assistance ID
- Veteran health ID card issued byU.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Florida concealed carry weapon license
- Employee ID card issued by any municipal, state or federal government entity.
If you fail to correct a missing or mismatched signature issue, your vote may not count. Local canvassing boards will reject ballots returned with no signature on the certificate envelope.
You can check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot online in every county, including all of Central Florida:
- Orange County
- Osceola County
- Seminole County
- Volusia County
- Polk County
- Lake County
- Brevard County
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.