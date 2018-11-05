Here's how to score free stuff in Orlando on Election Day

click to enlarge
Don't throw away your "I Voted" sticker! There are quite a few Orlando deals to choose from for all you who've completed their civic duty.
4 Rivers Smokehouse
WHEN: Nov. 6
Wear your "I Voted" sticker on Election Day and get a free cupcake from their Sweet Shop.
Uber & Lyft
WHEN: Nov. 6
Hitch a free or discounted ride to the polls with Lyft and Uber. Don't know where your nearest polling station is? No problem. The apps will feature a "Get to the Polls" button to help voters find their polling place.
Gold's Gym
WHEN: Nov. 6
Exercise your right to vote — literally. Bring your "I Voted" sticker and a valid voter card and go to the gym for free.
Luisa's Cellar
WHEN: Nov. 6
Your first drink is on them if you wear your "I Voted" sticker.
Miller's Ale House
WHEN: Nov. 6
Your sticker could get you $5 off your bill. Find participating locations here
.
7-Eleven
WHEN: Nov. 6
Perk up and head to the polls with a free coffee on Election Day. Order using the 7-Eleven app. More details here
.
World of Beer
WHEN: Nov. 6
Get your first Election Day beer for $1.
The Brass Tap
WHEN: Nov. 6
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Downtown Pet Hospital is hosting Yappy Hour at the Brass Tap. Your first beer is on them.
Krispy Kreme
WHEN: Nov. 8
Wear your sticker and get a free doughnut of your choice. Find participating locations here
.
BurgerFi
WHEN: Nov. 8
Get a $5 Conflicted burger when you wear your sticker. It won't make you less confused, but it'll ease the pain. Find participating locations here
.
