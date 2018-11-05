Monday, November 5, 2018
Downtown Orlando beer bar Tap and Grind will close for good on Nov. 29
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Nov 5, 2018 at 11:50 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via tapandgrind/Instagram
The Tap and Grind, one of the few downtown Orlando hole-in-the-wall beer bars, will close for good at the end of the month.
The downtown watering hole, located at 59 W. Central Blvd, said in a weekend Instagram post that they are currently closed for the rest of this month, but will reopen on Nov. 29 for one last hurrah.
The night will feature a tap takeover with Toppling Goliath, 2 Pioneers and Calusa breweries.
Tap and Grind did not give a specific reason for the closure, though back in May of 2017 the company was working on a possible second Mills 50 location. It's unclear if that project is still in the works.
For more details on the upcoming grand finale, follow their Instagram
page. So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Tap and Grind, downtown Orlando, Image