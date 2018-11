Downtown Orlando beer bar Tap and Grind will close for good on Nov. 29

click to enlarge Photo via tapandgrind/Instagram

The Tap and Grind, one of the few downtown Orlando hole-in-the-wall beer bars, will close for good at the end of the month.The downtown watering hole, located at 59 W. Central Blvd, said in a weekend Instagram post that they are currently closed for the rest of this month, but will reopen on Nov. 29 for one last hurrah.The night will feature a tap takeover with Toppling Goliath, 2 Pioneers and Calusa breweries.Tap and Grind did not give a specific reason for the closure, though back in May of 2017 the company was working on a possible second Mills 50 location. It's unclear if that project is still in the works.For more details on the upcoming grand finale, follow their Instagram page.