Seminole Tribe of Florida puts more cash into gambling ballot proposal

click to enlarge Photo by Jamie Adams via Wikipedia

The Seminole Tribe of Florida this week put another $4.285 million into a gambling ballot proposal, bringing its overall contributions to nearly $24.65 million, according to a new finance report posted on the state Division of Elections website.The Seminole Tribe and Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. have largely bankrolled the political committee Voters In Charge, which is trying to pass Amendment 3 on Tuesday’s ballot.In all, Voters In Charge had raised $44.31 million as of Wednesday and had about $13 million in cash on hand.The Seminole Tribe made a $1 million contribution dated Wednesday and a $3.285 million contribution dated Monday, according to the political committee’s finance report.Amendment 3, if approved by 60 percent of voters, could make it harder to expand gambling in Florida. It would change the Florida Constitution and give voters the "exclusive right to decide whether to authorize casino gambling" in the state.It would require voter approval of casino-style games in the future and effectively reduce the power of the Legislature and governor to decide gambling-related issues.The Seminole Tribe already operates lucrative casinos in the state, while Disney has been a longtime opponent of casino gambling.