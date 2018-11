click to enlarge

Country legend Ronnie Milsap will be closing out the year with a couple of Florida tour dates , including one at the Villages in December. The singer and pianist will be celebrating new duets album (ahem)with Milsap singing alongside the likes of Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves. Ronnie Milsap plays the Sharon L. Morse Center at the Villages on Saturday, Dec. 8. Tickets can be purchased here.