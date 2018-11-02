Pearl & the Oysters headline WPRK's annual Fox Fest free concert

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Ian Clontz; Illustration by Manon David
With the recent restoration of college radio station par excellence WPRK 91.5 FM to the terrestrial airwaves, this year’s Fox Fest is an even more crucial celebration of the station and staff’s resilience. There will be sets from local shoegazers Acoqui, wiry young C86-ers TV Dinner, and Gainesville’s (via Paris, it should be noted) Pearl & the Oysters. For those who were saddened over a canceled engagement earlier this year, here is another chance to see this relentlessly catchy tropidelica duo. And with a new cassette on the way from tireless garage label Burger Records, you’d be recommended to catch Pearl now before the rest of the country figures out what the Florida underground already knows. Also, aside from the invited acts, Rollins students will be showing their stuff with DJ sets and performances. Come to the party and say thanks for keeping the left side of the radio dial eclectic.
5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 | Mills Lawn, Rollins College, 100 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2241 | wprk.org
| free
