Henao Center hosts a Día de los Muertos party with dinner, drinks and dancing

Event Details Dia de Los Muertos @ Henao Contemporary Center 5601 Edgewater Drive College Park Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 3, 7-10 p.m. 407-257-4564 Price: $40-$50 Events Map

Though the celebration technically takes place the day after Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) ends, head out to the Henao Center for a culturally immersive evening celebration that honors the departed – you know, dead folks. Included with your ticket is entertainment (live music and body and face painting), a complimentary bar (it features tequila, so that’s always a plus) and more than enough dancing to go around. And did we mention the calavera (sugar skull) art? It’s a celebration of life, if you think about it – even if they’re dead and long gone.7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | henaocenter.com | $35-$45