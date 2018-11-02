Tip Jar

Friday, November 2, 2018

Tip Jar

Henao Center hosts a Día de los Muertos party with dinner, drinks and dancing

Posted By on Fri, Nov 2, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_dia_de_los_muertos_adobestock_123291549.jpeg.jpg
Though the celebration technically takes place the day after Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) ends, head out to the Henao Center for a culturally immersive evening celebration that honors the departed – you know, dead folks. Included with your ticket is entertainment (live music and body and face painting), a complimentary bar (it features tequila, so that’s always a plus) and more than enough dancing to go around. And did we mention the calavera (sugar skull) art? It’s a celebration of life, if you think about it – even if they’re dead and long gone.

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | henaocenter.com | $35-$45

Dia de Los Muertos
@ Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 3, 7-10 p.m.
407-257-4564
Price: $40-$50
Buy Tickets
Location Details Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando, FL
Gallery and Performance Space
