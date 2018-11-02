Henao Center hosts a Día de los Muertos party with dinner, drinks and dancing

click to enlarge
Though the celebration technically takes place the day after Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) ends, head out to the Henao Center for a culturally immersive evening celebration that honors the departed – you know, dead folks. Included with your ticket is entertainment (live music and body and face painting), a complimentary bar (it features tequila, so that’s always a plus) and more than enough dancing to go around. And did we mention the calavera (sugar skull) art? It’s a celebration of life, if you think about it – even if they’re dead and long gone.
7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | henaocenter.com
| $35-$45
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 3, 7-10 p.m.
407-257-4564
Price:
$40-$50
Events