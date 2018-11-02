Everytown for Gun Safety continues pouring money into Florida elections

click to enlarge Photo via Michael Saechang/Flickr

As a sign of the importance of gun-related issues in this year’s elections, the group Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund has spent nearly $3.76 million in Florida during the election cycle —- including sending $500,000 to a political committee led by incoming Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, according to a state Division of Elections database.Everytown for Gun Safety, which is backed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and supports gun restrictions, sent $456,000 on Tuesday to its Florida political committee. The political committee, in turn, spent almost exactly the same amount Tuesday on direct-mail costs, according to the Division of Elections website.Everytown for Gun Safety last week contributed $300,000 to Galvano’s political committee, known as Innovate Florida. That came on top of a $200,000 contribution to the Galvano committee in September.Everytown for Gun Safety also contributed $25,000 on Tuesday to Florida Consumers First, a political committee tied to Democratic agriculture-commissioner candidate Nikki Fried. That brought to $50,000 the amount Everytown for Gun Safety has sent to the Fried committee.Also in October, the organization sent $50,000 to Sean Shaw for Florida, the political committee of Democratic attorney-general candidate Sean Shaw.