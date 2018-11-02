Tip Jar

Friday, November 2, 2018

Every Orlando bar and restaurant throwing an election night watch party

Posted By on Fri, Nov 2, 2018 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE HAMMERED LAMB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Hammered Lamb/Facebook
Election night is stressful on everyone, so there's no better way to watch the incoming results on Tuesday, Nov. 6, than with food and drinks prepared by someone else. If you don't want to binge alone, here are a few local watch parties happening in the Orlando area.

We will update this list as new locations come up. If we missed yours, let us know at editor@orlandoweekly.com.

Mesa 21
WHEN: 6 p.m.
The Central Florida Urban League Young Professionals is hosting a watch party where you can await the results along with food a drink specials.
RSVP here.

The Hammered Lamb
WHEN: 7 p.m.
Organize Orlando will be celebrating at The Hammered Lamb with limited free food and drinks.
RSVP here.



Bloodhound Brew
WHEN: 7 p.m.
This Ain't That! and the Central Florida Urban League will be watching a reviewing midterm results.
RSVP here.

Dominick's Restaurant
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
David Smith will be hosting and watching the results with his supporters and volunteers in Winter Springs.
RSVP here.

Luisa's Cellar
WHEN: 6 p.m.
If you show your "I Voted" sticker at Luisa's your first drink is on them.
RSVP here.

Ramada Hotel Kissimmee
WHEN: 7 p.m.
Join Darren Soto, his team and his supporters on election night at the Ramada Hotel
RSVP to harry@darrensoto.com

Lil' Indies
WHEN: 8 p.m.
After the election results come out head to Lil' Indies for their Loose Lips open mic where local writers will share election-inspired works. If you didn't vote, don't bother showing up.
RSVP here.

So many restaurants, so little time.

