Every Orlando bar and restaurant throwing an election night watch party

Election night is stressful on everyone, so there's no better way to watch the incoming results on Tuesday, Nov. 6, than with food and drinks prepared by someone else. If you don't want to binge alone, here are a few local watch parties happening in the Orlando area.We will update this list as new locations come up. If we missed yours, let us know atWHEN: 6 p.m.The Central Florida Urban League Young Professionals is hosting a watch party where you can await the results along with food a drink specials.RSVP here WHEN: 7 p.m.Organize Orlando will be celebrating at The Hammered Lamb with limited free food and drinks.RSVP here WHEN: 7 p.m.This Ain't That! and the Central Florida Urban League will be watching a reviewing midterm results.RSVP here WHEN: 6:30 p.m.David Smith will be hosting and watching the results with his supporters and volunteers in Winter Springs.RSVP here WHEN: 6 p.m.If you show your "I Voted" sticker at Luisa's your first drink is on them.RSVP here WHEN: 7 p.m.Join Darren Soto, his team and his supporters on election night at the Ramada HotelRSVP to harry@darrensoto.comWHEN: 8 p.m.After the election results come out head to Lil' Indies for their Loose Lips open mic where local writers will share election-inspired works. If you didn't vote, don't bother showing up.RSVP here