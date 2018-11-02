CFAM offers timely Severed Heads & the Power of Women tour of their current exhibit

click to enlarge
The title alone is enough to sell it, eh? CFAM couldn’t have known how incredibly timely their Dangerous Women
show would be back when they booked it, but the current cresting wave of female rage makes these 16th- and 17th-century paintings of anti-misogynist activists perfectly au courant. While the artists may have simply taken advantage of biblical stories to paint beautiful semi-naked ladies, we the viewers are left with a record of knife-wielding badasses avenging their own honor. Rollins art history prof Ilenia Colon Mendoza will discuss these how images of Salome, Judith, Mary Magdalene and their sistren illustrate Laurel Thatcher Ulrich’s famous aphorism that “well-behaved women seldom make history” – or get their portraits placed in museums.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 | Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2526 | cfam.rollins.edu
| free
