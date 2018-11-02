Andrew Gillum is coming to UCF for a weekend rally with rapper Common and Julian Castro

click to enlarge
Photo by Joey Roulette
Andrew Gillum gives a speech in Orlando at a Democratic unity rally on Friday, Aug. 31.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is coming back to the University of Central Florida this weekend for a last-minute rally with several high-profile supporters, including rapper Common and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro.
Gillum will be holding a "Get Out the Vote" rally on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the CFE Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. North, starting at 11 a.m., according to Gillum's campaign website
Aside from Common and Castro, Gillum will also be joined by former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, actor Jussie Smollett and Moonlight
writer Tarell Alvin McCraney. U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, two Democrats both up for re-election, plan to be at the rally as well.
Early voting in Orange County runs daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 4, at 16 voter locations, including a new polling spot at UCF. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and you can find your polling location here
