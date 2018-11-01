click to enlarge
Photo via DarthReeder/Reddit
An astonishingly well-made Lord Voldemort lawn sign has appeared in Florida.
An image of the sign was posted yesterday to the social media site Reddit by user DarthReader
, and thankfully it features a giant red circle signifying what we should be laughing at.
You know, because some say Rick Scott looks like the Harry Potter villain known for quotes like, "There is no good and evil, there is only power and those too weak to seek it."
Plenty of questions surround the sign, like who did this, where can I get one, and why did the photographer scribble out the sign for Diane Gonzalez Simpson?
But as they say, "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live."
