Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 1, 2018

Bloggytown

Who did this?

Posted By on Thu, Nov 1, 2018 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DARTHREEDER/REDDIT
  • Photo via DarthReeder/Reddit
An astonishingly well-made Lord Voldemort lawn sign has appeared in Florida.

An image of the sign was posted yesterday to the social media site Reddit by user DarthReader, and thankfully it features a giant red circle signifying what we should be laughing at.

You know, because some say Rick Scott looks like the Harry Potter villain known for quotes like, "There is no good and evil, there is only power and those too weak to seek it."

Plenty of questions surround the sign, like who did this, where can I get one, and why did the photographer scribble out the sign for Diane Gonzalez Simpson?



But as they say, "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jimmy Buffett hosting free Florida concert in support of Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum Read More

  2. The College Football Playoff committee got it right by leaving UCF out of the top 10 Read More

  3. Elvira apologizes after fight breaks out at Orlando convention over her exclusive Funko Pops Read More

  4. One of Orlando's most iconic rides is rumored to be closing for the biggest update it has ever received Read More

  5. Rick Scott restored the voting rights of twice as many white former felons as black felons Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation