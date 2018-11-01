The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 1, 2018

The Gist

Universal Orlando to reopen Halloween Horror Nights for 'Stranger Things Day'

Posted By on Thu, Nov 1, 2018 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT
  • Photo via Universal Orlando Resort
Though spooky season is now officially over, the creatures of the Upside Down are coming back to Universal Orlando Resort for one extra day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Universal will commemorate the anniversary of the disappearance of Will Byers by reopening their Stranger Things haunted house from Halloween Horror Nights.

This marks the first time that Universal will reopen a haunted house during the day for park guests.

The Stranger Things house will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is included with park admission and/or with an Annual or Seasonal Pass.



In the house, guests will encounter iconic settings, characters and scenes from the show, such as the Demogorgon, flashing Christmas lights, Hawkins National Laboratory and more.

Food inspired by the show will also be offered at select locations within Universal Studios, such as San Francisco Pastry Company and Beverly Hills Boulangerie.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Who did this? Read More

  2. Florida woman dresses up baby as Publix sub for Halloween Read More

  3. Jimmy Buffett hosting free Florida concert in support of Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum Read More

  4. Rick Scott reportedly walked away when asked about Trump's birthright citizenship comments Read More

  5. Elvira apologizes after fight breaks out at Orlando convention over her exclusive Funko Pops Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation