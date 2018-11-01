Universal Orlando to reopen Halloween Horror Nights for 'Stranger Things Day'

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando Resort

Though spooky season is now officially over, the creatures of the Upside Down are coming back to Universal Orlando Resort for one extra day.On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Universal will commemorate the anniversary of the disappearance of Will Byers by reopening theirhaunted house from Halloween Horror Nights.This marks the first time that Universal will reopen a haunted house during the day for park guests.Thehouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is included with park admission and/or with an Annual or Seasonal Pass.In the house, guests will encounter iconic settings, characters and scenes from the show, such as the Demogorgon, flashing Christmas lights, Hawkins National Laboratory and more.Food inspired by the show will also be offered at select locations within Universal Studios, such as San Francisco Pastry Company and Beverly Hills Boulangerie.