As a belated Halloween present, gothic legend Peter Murphy unveiled 2019 dates for a North American tour marking the 40th anniversary of his band Bauhaus. Murphy will be joined by fellow Bauhaus mainstay David J. (also of Love and Rockets) for a set running heavy on Bauhaus classics ... and Orlando goths will have their chance to verify Bela Lugosi's passing.Peter Murphy and David J celebrate 40 years of Bauhaus at the Plaza Live on Feb. 7, 2019. Ticketing information TBA.