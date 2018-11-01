Every Orlando restaurant we know of serving Thanksgiving dinner this year

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Tapa Toro
-
Cranberry-orange tart offered for Thanksgiving dessert at Tapa Toro.
We get it: We can barely bring ourselves to look away from the political dumpster fire
long enough to plan Thanksgiving ourselves. Luckily, there are plenty of Central Florida restaurants offering to-go or to-stay Turkey Day meals that will deliver just the kind of comestible comfort we're craving.
This list isn't exhaustive, so check back as we update as more information on restaurants and their offerings become available.
Nikki's Place
Not only is the soul-food spot serving a to-go turkey dinner — with your choice of deep-fried ($70) or roasted turkey ($65) — you can also BYOB (bring your own bird!) that's 12-16 pounds and they'll fry or roast it for you: $35 for roasting, $40 for frying. Side items come in either quarter- or half-pan options and range from $18 for a quarter-pan of yellow rice to $47 for a half-pan of Nikki's famous mac 'n cheese. Nikki's Place will also be open on Thanksgiving, if you just need a plate of something hot and comforting on the holiday.
Order deadline: Nov. 18
Pick up: Nov. 21 and 22
Chef Art Smith's Homecomin'
Disney Springs' southern-fried restaurant is serving Thanksgiving dinner, as well as their normal menu, on Nov. 22. This year, the plate includes smoked turkey breast, buttery mashed potatoes (accent on the "buttery"), gravy, savory cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet & sour cranberry sauce and cheddar cheese biscuits. Adults are $38, kids are $16.
Make reservations here
.
Cafe Gaugin at the Rosen Centre
Reservations are recommended at this hotel restaurant serving a Thanksgiving buffet with complimentary champagne for $47.95 per person ages 12 and up, $17.95 for kids 4 to 12, and under 4 are free.
Make reservations here
.
Cafe Osceola at the Rosen Shingle Creek
For unlimited champagne and mimosas starting at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m., make reservations at Cafe Osceola for their Turkey Day Buffet for $69.95 per person, $29.95 for kids aged 4 to 11, and children 3 and under are free. What's more, valet parking is complimentary (so you can just roll from the restaurant to your car without wasting a calorie), and Florida residents get 25 percent off the price. Reservations are required.
Make reservations here
.
Rosen Plaza Hotel
Warm soups, chilled seafood and traditional roast turkey are on the menu at the Rosen Plaza from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, where the buffet goes for $45.95 per person (save $3 if you pre-pay reservations before Nov. 15), $18.95 for kids 4 to 11, and under 4 are free. The price includes complimentary wine and free parking.
Make reservations by calling 407-326-0955.
Hilton Orlando
All three of the I-Drive Hilton's restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day, each offering a different take on the traditional meal. Spencer's For Steaks and Chops is offering a classic plated meal. David's Club Bar & Grill will serve a more progressive-style meal with spaghetti squash and cauliflower mash. Prefer a poolside Thanksgiving? Opt for Tropics Pool Bar's casual menu with riffs on traditional dishes — think: sweet potato fries with a juicy turkey burger.
Make reservations for Spencer's for Steaks and Chops here
.
Make reservations for David's Club Bar & Grill here
.
Buca di Beppo
The family-style Italian restaurant will be serving a $22.95 Thanksgiving dinner, including sliced turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce. A slice of pumpkin pie is included with the price of the meal, but if you'd rather have lasagna, the regular Buca menu will also be available. The restaurant is also offering its Thanksgiving meals to go, for either pick up or delivery, in sizes that feed either 3 or 5 guests.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Open from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Turkey Day, the I-Drive upscale steak temple will offer a $49 per person Thanksgiving menu with all the trimmings, with choice of appetizer (butternut squash soup or "Harvest" salad) and choice of dessert (pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie with ice cream). A kid's menu is available for $24.95.
Make reservations here
.
Tony Roma's
The flagship TR restaurant is offering a $29 per person meal on Nov. 22, including choice of salad or soup, a turkey entree with cornbread, stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, garlicky green beans, and finishes with cobbler a la mode for dessert. Kids eat for just $16. The restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Make reservations here
.
Fogo de Chao
In addition to the churrasco spot's regular rotation of spit-fired meats and rotunda of veggies, they'll be serving turkey and gravy, house-made cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, and a dressing made with Brazilian sausage, for an all-day dinner price: $54.95 per person.
Make reservations here
.
Tapa Toro
New executive chef Frank Galeano is ready to stretch his chops for a $27 prix fixe Spanish-Thanksgiving fusion menu, including white bean soup spiked with pork belly and chorizo, carved porchetta with maple-glazed Brussels sprouts and chorizo stuffing, and cranberry-orange tart with chantilly cream and chorizo (just kidding!). The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Make reservations here
.
Taverna Opa
Go Greek this year and make like your Aunt Linda and dance on the table at the I-Drive boite where the napkins fly and the ouzo flows. The $25 per person menu includes choice of three Greek appetizers, choice of entree from chicken, beef or lamb, and loukoumades — Greek donuts with honey syrup — for dessert.
Make reservations here
.
Morimoto Asia
Try an Asian-American fusion option for Thanksgiving this year, under the stunning chandeliers at this stunning resto. For $48 per person, the restaurant is serving a Peking Turkey dinner, including roasted pork fried rice "stuffing," Japanese candied yams, cranberry-litchi chutney, and Sichuan peppercorn gravy. So exciting!
Make reservations here
.
The Edison
For $25 per person, have a traditional Thanksgiving feast at the steampunk-meets-Roaring-20s resto at Disney Springs. Feast on oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, baby carrots and cranberry chutney.
Make reservations here
.
Maria & Enzo's/Enzo's Hideaway
The sister restaurants are offering sister menus for $39 per person, $19 per child 9 and under, to feast on Italian-American fusion Thanksgiving dinner. Enjoy roasted apple and winter squash soup, mushroom arancini, roasted beets with marinated goat cheese, pasta al forno, and braised turkey meatballs. A tasting of desserts include mini cannoli, pumpkin cheesecake, gelatos and sorbets.
Make reservations for Maria & Enzo's here
.
Make reservations for Enzo's Hideaway here
.
Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant
This year's offering at the Irish restaurant at Disney Springs includes herb-roasted turkey with gravy, duck fat potato roasties, Brussels sprouts, apple and sage stuffing, and cranberry-plum chutney for $28 for adults, $14 for kids. Live music will begin at 4:30 and continue through the evening.
Make reservations by calling 407-938-0300.
Ravello at Four Seasons Resort Orlando
The elegant Italian spot at Orlando's only five-star resort is offering an immense Thanksgiving buffet, including an absolute bevy of options with which to stuff yourself silly. Choose from antipasti and charcuterie display, oysters, king crab legs, sushi, shrimp ravioli, chicken al mattone, baked ham, roasted leg of lamb, Boursin-whipped potatoes, traditional green bean casserole, a selection of salads and a roasted butternut squash soup. Of course there will also be turkey with all the sides, and a plethora of desserts, including traditional pumpkin pie, cinnamon pumpkin tiramisu, mini pecan pies. Price is $115 per adult and $45 per child.
Make reservations here
.
Capa at Four Seasons Resort Orlando
In additional to the stellar a la carte menu, Capa will also be offering a Thanksgiving special on Nov. 22, from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The special includesroasted turkey confit, served with a side of potato puree, stuffing, winter vegetables, and cranberry and port gravy sauce. For dessert, enjoy black-bottomed pumpkin cheesecake with caramelized pecans. The Thanksgiving special is $58 for adults, $29 for kids.
Make reservations here
.