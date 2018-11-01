Eden Bar's Elixir Mixer pits some of the area's best bartenders against each other

click to enlarge
With the slight “cold snap” we’ve been having, it’s the perfect time of year to bask outdoors during our all-too-brief fall, preferably with a drink in hand. Maitland’s most beautiful outdoor bar, the Eden Bar at Enzian, takes advantage by inviting bartenders over for a cocktail competition that you get to benefit from. Tickets to Elixir Mixer let you sample all of the bartenders’ creations and vote for your favorite, then grab a table and marvel at the fact that you’re outside and somehow not sweating.
2-4 p.m. Saturday; Eden Bar at Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; enzian.org
