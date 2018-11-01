Tip Jar

Thursday, November 1, 2018

Eden Bar's Elixir Mixer pits some of the area's best bartenders against each other

Posted By on Thu, Nov 1, 2018 at 6:00 AM

With the slight “cold snap” we’ve been having, it’s the perfect time of year to bask outdoors during our all-too-brief fall, preferably with a drink in hand. Maitland’s most beautiful outdoor bar, the Eden Bar at Enzian, takes advantage by inviting bartenders over for a cocktail competition that you get to benefit from. Tickets to Elixir Mixer let you sample all of the bartenders’ creations and vote for your favorite, then grab a table and marvel at the fact that you’re outside and somehow not sweating.

2-4 p.m. Saturday; Eden Bar at Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; enzian.org.

