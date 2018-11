Downtown Orlando now has an axe-throwing range

click to enlarge Photo via Epic Axe Throwing Orlando/Facebook

As of last weekend, you can put on your favorite flannel shirt and chuck a few axes in downtown Orlando.



Epic Axe Throwing Orlando , located at 47 E Robinson St., soft-opened on Saturday, Oct. 27.The axe-throwing range is is now accepting reservations seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and walk-ins from 5-10 p.m.Groups of four to five can reserve a lane for $25, which includes coaching on how to throw an axe, then compete with friends by throwing at targets.Epic Axe Throwing is planning its grand opening for mid-November. They have not yet announced a specific date.