Thursday, November 1, 2018

The Gist

Downtown Orlando now has an axe-throwing range

Posted By on Thu, Nov 1, 2018 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA EPIC AXE THROWING ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Epic Axe Throwing Orlando/Facebook
As of last weekend, you can put on your favorite flannel shirt and chuck a few axes in downtown Orlando.

Epic Axe Throwing Orlando, located at 47 E Robinson St., soft-opened on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The axe-throwing range is is now accepting reservations seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and walk-ins from 5-10 p.m.

Groups of four to five can reserve a lane for $25, which includes coaching on how to throw an axe, then compete with friends by throwing at targets.



Epic Axe Throwing is planning its grand opening for mid-November. They have not yet announced a specific date.



