Cows 'N Cabs brings the area's top chefs to Winter Park's West Meadow

For the high rollers – or just those who like to pretend they’re high rollers – the West Meadow of Winter Park’s Central Park hosts the seventh annual Cows ’n Cabs event this weekend. The charity fundraiser boasts tastings from more than 25 gourmet area restaurants, along with all the beer, wine and cocktails you can handle. Spring for VIP if you want even more food and a guaranteed place to sit. Worth it.
Here's a list of chefs scheduled to prepare food on-site at Cows 'N Cabs this year:
· 4 Rivers Smokehouse and The Coop – Chef John Rivers
· The Sweet Shop – Chef Jenny Herbert
· 1921 by Norman Van Aken – Chef Camilo Velasco
· Bake Me a Cake – Chef Mercedes Strachwsky
· DoveCote – Chef Clay Miller
· Enzo’s Hideaway – Chef John Miele
· Foxtail Coffee Co. – Lain Yeakle
· Hawkers Asian Street Fare – Chef Kariloly Arias
· Hunger Street Tacos- Chef Joseph Creech and Chef David Creech
· K Restaurant – Chef Andrew Fisher
· Luke’s Kitchen and Bar – Chef Brandon McGlamery
· Morimoto Asia – Chef Yuhi Fujinaga
· Peterbrooke Chocolatier – Chef Daniel Lehr
· Pizza Bruno – Chef Bruno Zacchini
· Proper & Wild – Chef Emily Congdon
· Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar – Chef Mike Zajac
· Reyes Mezcaleria – Chef Wendy Lopez
· Soco Thornton Park –Chef Greg Richie
· STK – Chef Jonathan Fahey
· Tamale Co. – Chef Fernando Tamayo
· Tapa Toro – Chef Francisco Galeano
· Taverna Opa – Chef Vassillis Coumbaros
· Terralina Crafted Kitchen – Chef Justin Plank
· The Glass Knife – Chef Stuart Whitfield
· The Polite Pig – Chef James Petrakis
· The Ravenous Pig – Chef James Petrakis, Chef Julie Petrakis and Chef Nick Sierputowski
· The Rusty Spoon – Chef Kathleen Blake
· Todd English’s Blue Zoo – Chef Jason Wiggin
7 p.m. Saturday; Central Park, West Meadow, 150 N. New York Ave., Winter Park; $120-$160; cowsncabs.com
@ Central Park's West Meadow
North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard
Elsewhere
Winter Park,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 3, 6-10 p.m.
Price:
$120-$160
