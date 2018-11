College Park Jazz Fest shuts down Edgewater Drive this weekend

click to enlarge Errol Colon Photography

Event Details College Park JazzFest @ Edgewater Drive, Orlando Edgewater Drive and Smith Street Elsewhere Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 3, 5-11 p.m. Price: $10 minimum donation Concerts/Events Map

Be the traffic hazard you wish to see in the world. College Park’s signature Jazz Fest returns this week to shut down Edgewater Drive and turn it into a pedestrian promenade with several stages of live jazz, soul and R&B, along with plenty of food and drink vendors. Just remember to avoid the area if you need to drive through it.5-11 p.m. Saturday; College Park, Edgewater Drive and Smith St.; $10 minimum donation; collegeparkmainstreet.com