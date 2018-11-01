College Park Jazz Fest shuts down Edgewater Drive this weekend

click to enlarge
Be the traffic hazard you wish to see in the world. College Park’s signature Jazz Fest returns this week to shut down Edgewater Drive and turn it into a pedestrian promenade with several stages of live jazz, soul and R&B, along with plenty of food and drink vendors. Just remember to avoid the area if you need to drive through it.
5-11 p.m. Saturday; College Park, Edgewater Drive and Smith St.; $10 minimum donation; collegeparkmainstreet.com
