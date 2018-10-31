Stockton Reeves still has his Twitter locked for some reason

click image
-
Screen shot via @StocktonReeves/Twitter
We're less than a week away from Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and Stockton Reeves, a Republican candidate for Florida House in District 47, still has his Twitter
account locked.
Rather than show even the slight bit of performative transparency expected from every modern politician, Reeves has instead opted for the social media iron curtain.
Opening up one's social media isn't on the same level as, say, releasing your taxes (which you should also do), but it does give potential voters a reasonable glimpse of the candidate. So why have it locked? Don't you think potential voters should know where an elected official stands on the issues, no matter how mundane?
Is Reeves an FSU football fan? Does he retweet Breitbart articles? Does he use his account primarily to post about his love for turtles? Funko Pops?
WE DON'T KNOW.
So for the rest of this story, I'd like to speak directly to Stockton:
What's going on, Stocks? You've only posted 18 tweets. How bad can they possibly be? Also you're only following 48 accounts; are they friends? Co-workers? President Trump? Let us know, Stocks. It'll be OK. Nothing in there could be that bad, right?
In the meantime, the Florida GOP is being sued
for using a local photographer's picture without permission in attack ads against Reeves' opponent, Anna Eskamani.
