Orlando ex-pats in C.H.E.W. return to Uncle Lou's for Halloween show

Event Details C.H.E.W., Penetrode, False Punk, Karborätor, Witchbender @ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Price: $8 Concerts/Events Map

Cocaine, Heroin, Ecstasy, Weed? Capitalist Hierarchies Exploit Workers? Or my personal favorite – Crotchety Hooligans Exhibit Wonder? In reality, C.H.E.W. stands for nothing but a sonic whirlwind that punches you right in the gut. With a slew of releases over the past two years since their demo, C.H.E.W. comes back to the City Beautiful to showcase their debut LP, Feeding Frenzy, on Iron Lung Records. Though hailing from Chicago, vocalist Doris Jeane is the only native to the area. Backing Jeane are long-time Orlando ex-pats and hometown heroes Ben Rudolph (Time to Die, Khann, Great Deceivers, Hauzarest), Jonathan Giralt (Knife Hits, Cannabass) and Russell Harrison (Great Deceivers, Hauzarest, Dad’s Weed, Surfin Serf). All three of these musicians have left their mark on Orlando time and time again – and they’re back to provide the sonic storm that will be helping Jeane’s vocals propel you across the room and keep your head banging until you get a concussion. C.H.E.W. have proven that it is possible to create a perfect hardcore punk record in these chaotic times. With the return of Orlando’s favorite False Punk, we better see you in the pit, because it’s time to belly up.with Penetrode, False Punk, Karborätor, Witchbender | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 | Uncle Lou’s, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $8