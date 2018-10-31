The Gist

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

An Aquaman wax figure is coming to Orlando's Madame Tussauds

Posted By on Wed, Oct 31, 2018 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA AQUAMAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Aquaman/Facebook
Madame Tussauds is home to hundreds of iconic, slightly creepy celebrity wax figures, and this December Aquaman will join their ranks.

In celebration of the new stand-alone Aquaman movie coming out Dec. 21, Madame Tussauds Orlando will debut a figure of Jason Momoa as the DC hero on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The wax figure will be added to the "Justice League: A Call for Heroes" line that launched this summer. The line includes fellow Justice League members Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman. 
click to enlarge madame_tussauds_orlando_aquaman.jpg

