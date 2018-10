An Aquaman wax figure is coming to Orlando's Madame Tussauds

click to enlarge Photo via Aquaman/Facebook

Madame Tussauds is home to hundreds of iconic, slightly creepy celebrity wax figures, and this December Aquaman will join their ranks.In celebration of the new stand-alone Aquaman movie coming out Dec. 21, Madame Tussauds Orlando will debut a figure of Jason Momoa as the DC hero on Tuesday, Dec. 4.The wax figure will be added to the "Justice League: A Call for Heroes" line that launched this summer. The line includes fellow Justice League members Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman.