Moon Hooch merge jazz and house music at the Abbey

It seems like every few years, some artist or retro movement comes along that has pundits salivating over “the return of jazz!” It happened with La La Land
. It happened with Norah Jones. And it even happened with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy for a couple of months in the ’90s. But jazz never really went anywhere but forward. Case in point: Moon Hooch. Formed by three students at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, Moon Hooch fuses jazz instrumentation – two saxophonists and a drummer – and improvisational songwriting with the dancefloor aesthetic of a warehouse rave. It’s a party-starting vibe that constantly threatens to go off the rails, but works perfectly within their energetic live performances. This one’s going to easily contain the most ass-shaking of any jazz concert of the fall.
with Honeycomb, Gary Lazer Eyes | 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | abbeyorlando.com
| $15-$18
