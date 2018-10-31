The Heard

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

The Heard

Jimmy Buffett hosting free Florida concert in support of Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum

Posted By on Wed, Oct 31, 2018 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge Jimmy Buffett - PHOTO VIA JIMMY BUFFETT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jimmy Buffett/Facebook
  • Jimmy Buffett
This weekend, the legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett will host his second politically motivated concert of the year.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, the musician will host a free concert to rally voters in support of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.

The concert is set to take place at the Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach at 2:30 p.m.

Sound familiar? Well, it should, because just this past August Buffett honored the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Gwen Graham, in the same way shortly before she lost to Gillum.



On second thought, maybe Buffett should stay home this weekend.

