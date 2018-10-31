Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

'Jersey Boys,' now at Dr. Phillips Center, remains the benchmark for jukebox musicals

Posted By on Wed, Oct 31, 2018 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge The touring cast of Jersey Boys, at Dr. Phillips Center through Nov. 4, 2018 - (l to r: Jonathan Cable, Jonny Wexler, Eric Chambliss and Corey Greenan) - PHOTO: JOAN MARCUS
  • Photo: Joan Marcus
  • The touring cast of Jersey Boys, at Dr. Phillips Center through Nov. 4, 2018 (l to r: Jonathan Cable, Jonny Wexler, Eric Chambliss and Corey Greenan)

If familiarity breeds contempt, than I should be rushing to consign Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to a Meadowlands landfill for revisiting Orlando only four years after its last local appearance, and less than a decade since its first. Instead, the Equity tour of this Tony-winning tribute to my home state’s favorite sons again reminds us how good the much-maligned jukebox musical genre can be, when classic songs are supported by seamless direction.

Refer to my 2014 review if you require a recap of the storyline (scripted by Addams Family scribes Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice), which is somewhat sanitized retelling of the pop quartet’s real-life rise to fame. The Rashomon-style structure, which gives each founding member an act to tell their version of the story, is a clever way of sidestepping arguments about historical accuracy, and the songs – by Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe, plus a host of other Brill Building-era composers – are largely integrated diegetically in a concert context, instead of straining to align pre-existing lyrics with the plot. As a result, the hit parade soundtrack is allowed to take center stage, supported but a surprisingly emotional (though not overly sentimental) throughline about loyalty and loss.

Event Details Jersey Boys
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 3, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 4, 2 & 8 p.m.
Price: $39.25-$154.25
Theater
Map
After multiple viewings, I appreciate the subtle shadings that different actors – all ostensibly incarnating the same actual people – have brought to their roles over the years. As Frankie Valli, Jonny Wexler has the requisite heavenly head voice, but also a youthful arrogance that dissolves into self-doubt during the show’s darker moments. Eric Chambliss’ good-natured Bob Gaudio has a gift for glib understatement, and Jonathan Cable smartly underplays the underrated Nick Massi until his marvelous aria-like meltdown. Corey Greenan’s heavy-handed Joisey-isms make Tommy DeVito seem like a Sopranos extra, but earned him the most enthusiastic audience reactions, so whadda I know?

Of course, repeated visits also reveal flaws, particularly how grating the opening five minutes of French rap are, and how thinly written all the female characters are – Ashley Bruce does her best to give Valli’s wife, Mary Delgado, some depth, but she has only a handful of lines to work with. Orlando’s opening night was especially rough from a technical standpoint; it started a quarter-hour late, the sound was muffled with many muted microphones, and the lights and videos screens distracted with mismatched colors and flickering pixels.



It’s a testament to Jersey Boys’ fundamental soundness that none of those aforementioned nitpicks ultimately matter once this show is in motion. Sergio Trujillo’s choreography, which had gotten sloppy during the previous production, is again as sharp as a freshly pressed three-piece suit. And Des McAnuff’s direction remains my benchmark for perfectly paced transitions, with every scene dovetailing dance-like into the next. From the iconic first act finale that places the audience on stage behind the band to the four actors’ exuberant arm-in-arm exit after the standing-O encore, Jersey Boys remains a must-see corrective for anyone who thinks the jukebox musical has killed Broadway. I only hope the people behind Cher’s upcoming show have also seen it once or thrice.

Location Details Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater, Performance Space and Dance
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Jersey Boys @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 3, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 4, 2 & 8 p.m. $39.25-$154.25

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jimmy Buffett hosting free Florida concert in support of Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum Read More

  2. The College Football Playoff committee got it right by leaving UCF out of the top 10 Read More

  3. Elvira apologizes after fight breaks out at Orlando convention over her exclusive Funko Pops Read More

  4. One of Orlando's most iconic rides is rumored to be closing for the biggest update it has ever received Read More

  5. Republicans have cast close to 60K more ballots than Democrats in Florida election so far Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation