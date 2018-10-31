Hanson's Shoe Repair building offers adult alternative from the downtown Halloween madness

click to enlarge
Just because downtown is a shitshow on Halloween doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Sneak away from amateur hour on Orange Avenue and slip over to the Hanson’s Shoe Repair building for a quick breath of adulthood. All three floors – Bauhaus, the Study and Hanson’s – feature special drink menus, paired with spooky movies and costumes for ambience. Because if you’re going to brave downtown Halloween, you may as well do it in style.
7 p.m. Wednesday; Hanson’s Shoe Repair, 27 E. Pine St.; various menu prices; thehansonbuilding.com
