Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Tip Jar

Hanson's Shoe Repair building offers adult alternative from the downtown Halloween madness

Posted By on Wed, Oct 31, 2018 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge VIA FACEBOOK
Just because downtown is a shitshow on Halloween doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Sneak away from amateur hour on Orange Avenue and slip over to the Hanson’s Shoe Repair building for a quick breath of adulthood. All three floors – Bauhaus, the Study and Hanson’s – feature special drink menus, paired with spooky movies and costumes for ambience. Because if you’re going to brave downtown Halloween, you may as well do it in style.

7 p.m. Wednesday; Hanson’s Shoe Repair, 27 E. Pine St.; various menu prices; thehansonbuilding.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of Orlando's most iconic rides is rumored to be closing for the biggest update it has ever received Read More

  2. Elvira apologizes after fight breaks out at Orlando convention over her exclusive Funko Pops Read More

  3. Republicans have cast close to 60K more ballots than Democrats in Florida election so far Read More

  4. Andrew Gillum on Trump: 'Never wrestle with a pig' Read More

  5. Bernie Sanders is coming back to UCF this week to campaign for Andrew Gillum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation