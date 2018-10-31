25 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo via Jake Owen/Facebook
Jake Owen
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
ACP Pro, Pressurewave, Tommy Mot
9 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Nov. 2
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Oak Hill Drifters
8-11 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.
Ocoee Founders' Day Festival: Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Scotty McCreery, Easton Corbin
5-10 pm at Bill Breeze Park, 125 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Fox Fest: Pearl & the Oysters, Acoqui, TV Dinner
5 pm at Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park.
Ocoee Founders' Day Festival: Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Scotty McCreery, Easton Corbin
3-10 pm at Bill Breeze Park, 125 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee.
Smokin' Torpedoes
8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Monday, Nov. 5
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
