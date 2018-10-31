The Heard

Email
Print
Share

25 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Oct 31, 2018 at 1:20 PM

click image Jake Owen - PHOTO VIA JAKE OWEN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jake Owen/Facebook
  • Jake Owen
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
ACP Pro, Pressurewave, Tommy Mot 9 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.

Thursday, Nov. 1
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Nov. 2
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Oak Hill Drifters 8-11 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.
Ocoee Founders' Day Festival: Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Scotty McCreery, Easton Corbin 5-10 pm at Bill Breeze Park, 125 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee.

Saturday, Nov. 3
Fox Fest: Pearl & the Oysters, Acoqui, TV Dinner 5 pm at Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park.
Ocoee Founders' Day Festival: Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Scotty McCreery, Easton Corbin 3-10 pm at Bill Breeze Park, 125 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee.
Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Sunday, Nov. 4
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.



Monday, Nov. 5
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 6
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.

