Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Tampa and St. Pete once again have ferry service, but both cities take a gamble with different hours and new locations

Posted By on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 6:00 AM

  Image via Cross-Bay Ferry
In late 2016, Tampa Bay’s two largest cities launched a pilot program connecting the waterfronts of Tampa and Saint Petersburg via a passenger ferry, the Cross-Bay Ferry.

By the end of the six-month pilot, the program saw more than 40,000 passengers. Now, thanks to a new funding partnership between Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and the City of St. Pete, the ferry is returning for another six-month run.

A special inaugural cruise will take place on Halloween, then regular service will begin November 1.

One of the biggest lessons learned from previous years is the location for Tampa’s terminal. Previously, it was located at the Tampa Convention Center, but construction at the convention center forced the ferry to instead use a berth near the Florida Aquarium. The updated Tampa location means the ferry service can now run during special events, such as Gasparilla and New Year's Eve. The former site was near where many of the festivities for events occur, causing the ferry to be unable to access the berth it used.



St. Pete also has a new location. The pier near where the ferry previously docked in the midst of a multi-year rebuild and upgrade. Instead, the boat now docks at the Vinoy Marina just north of the pier.

HMS Ferries, who operates the Cross-Bay Ferry, is the largest private operator of high-speed passenger/vehicle ferries in the nation. Some of their other notable operations include the Governors Island Ferry in New York, the St. John’s River Ferry in Jacksonville, the Riverlink Ferry in Philadelphia, and the Pierce County Ferry in Washington State.

Inside the passenger cabin on the Cross-Bay Ferry. Amentities include spacious cabins, a snack bar with beer and wine, and outdoor decks that provide panoramic views of the bay.
  Image via Cross-Bay Ferry
  Inside the passenger cabin on the Cross-Bay Ferry. Amentities include spacious cabins, a snack bar with beer and wine, and outdoor decks that provide panoramic views of the bay.
The Tampa Bay seasonal ferry service covers the winter months when St. Pete sees a substantial snowbird population and increases in visitors to the city’s cultural institutions while also providing an alternative to those wanting to attend a Tampa Lightning game. The ferry is slated to run through April 30, 2019, roughly three weeks after the regular NHL seasons ends. On nights that there are Lightning games, the ferry will extended hours. The early morning shuttle service won’t be returning this year despite many locals using the service. Most of those trips occurred during the weekends though so this year the Friday and Saturday schedule includes more trips. There will be no service on Mondays.

Also, new this year are cheaper tickets with adult tickets now costing $8 one-way and children are $3. There are discounts for seniors, active/retired military and college students on tickets. Advanced tickets for the ferry shuttle service are on sale now.

