Six Orlando concerts happening Halloween night

If you don't have party priors, a concert can be your best entertainment bet on Halloween night, instead of just standing in a bar having drinks spilled on your ornate costume. Here's a round-up of a few spooky sounds to be found around Orlando tomorrow tonight!
ACP PRO & Pressurewave. Stonewall. 9 p.m.
Halloween and synths have a proud history going back to John Carpenter's pioneering pulses on the Halloween soundtrack. But now Moloko Plus and synthwave mainstays link up for an atmospheric throwdown downtown.
BlackGummy. Celine. 9 p.m.
Celine will be awash in eerie alien bass vibes courtesy of this Los Angeles-based electronic music maestro.
Cupcakke Halloween Spooktacular. The Orpheum, Tampa. 7 p.m.
Our favorite sex-positive Chicago MC returns to Central Florida for a second time this month. This time she's headlining a "Spooktacular" at the Orpheum in Ybor city. We can't even fully conceptualize all of the costume possibilities for this one.
Marilyn Manson and Ho99o9. Hard Rock Live. 8 p.m.
Sadly, the scariest thing about this show from the veteran shock-rocker and industrial-rap terrors Ho99o9 is that it's now sold out. You can listen from the front steps if you're already at Universal for Halloween Horror Nights.
Young Tapes and Secret Keeper. Will's Pub. 7 p.m.
Young Tapes and Secret Keepers headline this emo Halloween events with covers sets spotlighting Yellowcard, My Chemical Romance, Dashboard Confessional and more.
